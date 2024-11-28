



The UKPNP (United Kashmir People's National Party) conference held on November 28, 2024, emphasized the reunification of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) as a pivotal measure for achieving lasting peace and stability in South Asia. The conference highlighted that this reunification is essential not only for the region but also for broader geopolitical stability, advocating for a collaborative approach among stakeholders to address the longstanding issues in J-K.





The participants framed reunification as a critical step toward sustainable peace, arguing that it could help resolve historical grievances and foster cooperation among communities in the region.





Emphasis was placed on the necessity of political dialogue involving all parties to ensure that the voices of the people in J-K are heard and respected in any future arrangements.





The conference underscored that a unified approach could lead to enhanced stability not just within J-K but across South Asia, potentially reducing tensions between India and Pakistan, which have historically been exacerbated by the Kashmir conflict.





This call for reunification reflects ongoing efforts by various groups to seek a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue, which has been a source of conflict since the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947.







