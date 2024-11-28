



On November 27, 2024, India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, met with Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica. The meeting was significant as it focused on enhancing the bilateral relationship between India and Fiji, particularly in the context of recent developments in renewable energy cooperation.





During their discussions, MoS Margherita expressed his delight at the meeting and emphasized the importance of strengthening the partnership between the two nations. He highlighted the recent signing of a Project Implementation Agreement with the International Solar Alliance, which aims to operationalize a $2 million solar project that will benefit several Indo-Pacific nations, including Fiji. This initiative reflects India's commitment to supporting renewable energy projects in the region.





The relationship between India and Fiji has been historically strong, bolstered by mutual respect and cooperation across various sectors. Over the years, India has played a crucial role as a development partner for Fiji, providing assistance in capacity building and human resource development through initiatives like the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programs.





This meeting marks a continuation of efforts to deepen ties and collaborate on critical issues such as climate change and sustainable development in the Indo-Pacific region.







