



In 2024, the Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended a total of 675 illegal immigrants in Tripura, which includes 55 Rohingyas. This information was reported on December 1, 2024, highlighting ongoing concerns regarding illegal immigration in the region.





The apprehended individuals primarily consist of 620 Bangladeshi nationals, indicating a significant influx of migrants crossing the border into India. The BSF's operations have intensified in response to rising illegal border crossings, particularly following unrest in Bangladesh that has been linked to increased migration pressures.





This situation underscores the challenges faced by authorities in managing border security and addressing the humanitarian aspects related to the Rohingya population and other migrants seeking refuge.







