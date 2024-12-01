Donald Trump has nominated Kash Patel as Director of the FBI





Former spiritual adviser to Donald Trump, Johnnie Moore, has expressed strong support for the increasing representation of Indian-Americans in the U.S. administration, particularly in light of Trump's recent nominations. He highlighted several key figures of Indian descent, including Kashyap "Kash" Patel, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Jay Bhattacharya, noting their significant roles in Trump's potential second term. Moore stated that these individuals will be central to the administration, emphasizing the importance of the Indian-American community within it.





Kash Patel's nomination as the Director of the FBI is particularly noteworthy. If confirmed, he would become the first Indian-American to hold this position. Trump praised Patel as a "brilliant lawyer" and an "America First" advocate, citing his extensive experience in law and his previous roles in national security. Patel has been a controversial figure due to his past involvement in efforts to undermine investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election and his vocal criticism of what he terms the "deep state" within U.S. government agencies.





Moore's comments reflect a broader trend of increasing visibility and influence for Indian-Americans in U.S. politics, which he views as a significant development for one of America's vibrant minority communities. He stated that this moment is historic for Indian-Americans, highlighting their growing presence at high levels of government.







