



Taliban Strikes Inside Pakistan: On December 28, 2024, Afghanistan's Taliban government announced that its forces targeted "several points" in Pakistan as a retaliation for recent Pakistani airstrikes that killed numerous civilians, including women and children. The Taliban's Defence Ministry described these operations as aimed at locations that served as bases for groups allegedly coordinating attacks against Afghanistan.





The strikes by the Taliban came just days after Pakistan conducted airstrikes in Afghanistan's Paktika province, claiming to target Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants. These airstrikes reportedly resulted in significant civilian casualties, leading to heightened tensions between the two nations.





The Taliban referred to the targeted areas as being "beyond the hypothetical line," a term used to describe the contested Durand Line border established during British colonial rule. This statement reflects Afghanistan's longstanding refusal to recognize the Durand Line as an official border with Pakistan. Taliban spokesperson Enayatullah Khowarazmi emphasized that they do not consider these areas part of Pakistan, complicating the situation further.





While the Taliban did not disclose specific casualty figures from their strikes, Pakistani sources reported that their airstrikes had killed at least 46 individuals, primarily civilians. The ongoing conflict has seen sporadic clashes along the border, with both sides accusing each other of harbouring militants responsible for cross-border attacks.





The United Nations and other organizations have expressed alarm over the rising civilian casualties in this conflict, particularly highlighting the deaths of children in recent attacks. The situation remains precarious, with both nations engaged in a cycle of retaliation amid deteriorating diplomatic relations.







