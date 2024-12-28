



INS Sarvekshak, the Indian Navy's specialized hydrographic survey ship, arrived at Port Louis, Mauritius, on December 26, 2024. This visit marks the commencement of a joint hydrographic survey with Mauritian authorities, as confirmed by the Ministry of Defence of India.





The ship's deployment is part of ongoing efforts to enhance maritime cooperation between India and Mauritius. During this mission, INS Sarvekshak will conduct detailed surveys in various areas, contributing to the understanding and management of marine resources in the region. Additionally, the ship is equipped with advanced survey technology, including multi-beam echo sounders and side-scan sonars, which will facilitate comprehensive data collection during the survey operations.





This collaboration not only aims to improve hydrographic data but also includes training for Mauritian Coast Guard personnel, further strengthening bilateral ties in maritime security and research.





ANI







