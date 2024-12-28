



On December 26, 2024, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued nine crew members from the Indian vessel Taj Dhare Haram, which sank in the northern Arabian Sea. The vessel had departed from Mundra, Gujarat, and was en route to Socotra, Yemen, when it encountered rough seas that led to flooding and ultimately sinking.





The rescue operation was notable for its international cooperation, as it involved coordination between India's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai and Pakistan's MRCC in Karachi. A distress signal from the vessel was detected by an ICG Dornier aircraft conducting a routine surveillance mission. This prompted immediate action, with the ICGS Shoor being redirected to the location of the incident, approximately 311 kilometers west of Porbandar.





The crew members had abandoned the sinking vessel and were found in a small life raft. They were safely rescued and reported to be in good health after being examined by medical personnel aboard the ICGS Shoor. The rescued crew members are currently being brought back to Porbandar Harbour.





This operation follows another recent rescue mission by the ICG, highlighting ongoing collaborative efforts in maritime safety between India and Pakistan.





Agencies







