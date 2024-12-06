



Arson Attack on Melbourne Synagogue: A synagogue in Melbourne, the Adass Israel Synagogue, was severely damaged in an arson attack early Friday morning, which Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has condemned as an Anti-Semitic act. Witnesses reported seeing two masked individuals spreading an accelerant inside the building before it caught fire around 4:10 AM local time.





Approximately 60 firefighters responded to the blaze, which resulted in extensive damage and left one worshipper injured. The Victoria Police are investigating the incident, with Detective Inspector Chris Murray describing it as a targeted attack. While the exact motive remains unclear, authorities are treating it seriously and have called for public assistance in identifying the suspects.





Jewish community leaders have expressed outrage over the incident, viewing it as part of a troubling trend of rising antisemitism in Australia since the onset of conflict between Israel and Hamas in October 2023. Daniel Aghion, president of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, urged the broader community to stand against such acts of hate and not isolate the Jewish community.





Prime Minister Albanese emphasized that violence against places of worship is unacceptable in Australia, stating, "This violence and intimidation at a place of worship is unacceptable" and called for those responsible to be held accountable. Victoria's Premier Jacinta Allan also condemned the attack and pledged financial support for repairs to the synagogue.





The incident reflects heightened tensions within Australian society regarding antisemitism and Islamophobia, prompting the government to appoint special envoys to address these issues. Community leaders are calling for unity against hate crimes targeting any religious group.







