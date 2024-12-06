



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the growing significance of the Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) during recent discussions, emphasizing its role as a dynamic platform for intergovernmental coordination among Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. He stated that the Quad has become "deeply and systemically embedded" in the foreign policies of these nations, moving beyond mere dialogue to tangible outcomes in various sectors such as telecommunications, health security, and climate action.





Jaishankar pointed out that the Quad's agenda is expansive and includes initiatives aimed at enhancing maritime security, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief (HADR) operations. He asserted that the Quad is not just a "talk shop" but a collaborative effort that generates practical solutions to regional challenges, particularly in response to China's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.





The Quad's activities involve significant projects such as improving digital connectivity, promoting critical technologies, and fostering cooperation on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. Jaishankar noted that these efforts are designed to bolster regional stability and support a rules-based international order, which is crucial for countries in the Indo-Pacific to navigate current geopolitical uncertainties.





Jaishankar's remarks underscore the Quad's evolution into a robust framework for international collaboration, addressing pressing global issues while reinforcing democratic values and regional security.







