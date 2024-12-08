



Bangladesh is actively modernizing its military across all branches in response to rising geopolitical tensions, particularly concerning India and Myanmar. This effort is largely driven by the "Forces Goal 2030" initiative, which aims to transform the Bangladesh Armed Forces into a modern, versatile military capable of addressing both conventional and unconventional threats.





Forces Goal 2030 is a comprehensive military modernization program initiated in 2009 and revised in 2017.





Enhancing Capabilities: Upgrading the equipment and technology of the Army, Navy, and Air Force to create a three-dimensional force capable of multi-platform warfare.





Increasing Personnel: Expanding the size of the armed forces by establishing new divisions and reorganizing existing units.





Developing Domestic Defense Industry: Establishing a national defense industry to support local production of military equipment through technology transfer agreements.





With the recent change in government under interim Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus, there is renewed focus on revisiting and potentially adapting the Forces Goal 2030 plan. This reassessment comes amid increasing security challenges from Myanmar, where internal conflicts have led to cross-border violence, and from India, where tensions have escalated due to political rhetoric and regional disputes.





Key Modernization Efforts





1. Army Enhancements:





Acquisition of modern infantry gear, including night vision goggles and ballistic helmets.





Procurement of advanced weaponry such as anti-tank guided missiles and artillery systems.





Establishment of new infantry divisions and a dedicated air defence corps.





2. Navy Expansion:





Development of new naval bases and enhancement of maritime capabilities with modern frigates, submarines, and corvettes.





Introduction of specialized units like SWADS (Special Warfare Diving and Salvage) to improve operational readiness.





3. Air Force Upgrades:





Acquisition of fourth-generation fighter trainers and advanced surveillance radar systems.





Increased focus on air defence capabilities amidst concerns over incursions from Myanmar.





The modernisation efforts aim to bolster Bangladesh's national sovereignty and enhance regional stability. By equipping its armed forces with advanced systems, Bangladesh seeks to deter potential threats from both India and Myanmar while asserting itself as a significant military power in South Asia. The government recognizes that addressing contemporary security challenges requires not only advanced technology but also a robust strategy that includes intelligence operations and countering information warfare from adversaries.





Bangladesh's military modernization reflects a strategic response to evolving geopolitical dynamics, emphasizing self-reliance and enhanced deterrence capabilities as central tenets of its national defense policy.







