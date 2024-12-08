



Three organisations affiliated with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) staged a march to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on December 8, 2024. This demonstration was in response to recent events involving the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Agartala, India, where there were reports of attacks, vandalism, and the alleged tearing of the national flag. The groups involved were Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, Swecchasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal.





BNP's three organizations - Jatiotabadi Chatra Dal (JCD), the students wing; Jatiotabadi Jubo Dal (JJD), the youth wings; Jatiotabadi Shecchasebak Dal (JSD), volunteer wing; organized the protest march.





During the protest, a six-member delegation submitted a memorandum to Narpat Singh, the Security Officer and Counselor at the Indian High Commission. The event was attended by notable leaders from the BNP organizations, including Jubo Dal President Abdul Monayem Munna and General Secretary Mohammad Nurul Islam Noyon. The Defense Attache of the Indian High Commission, Brigadier General Manmeet Singh Sabharwal, was also present.





After marching six kilometers along one of Dhaka's main roads, the march was blocked by police barricades in Rampura area. From there, a delegation went to the High Commission of India in Dhaka and submitted a memorandum.







