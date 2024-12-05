



The Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued 12 crew members from the merchant ship MSV Al Piranpir, which sank in the Arabian Sea during its journey from Porbandar, India, to Bandar Abbas, Iran. The incident occurred on December 4, 2024, due to rough sea conditions that led to flooding of the vessel, which ultimately sank outside Indian waters but within Pakistan's search and rescue region.





In a notable display of international cooperation, the rescue operation was a joint effort between the Indian Coast Guard and Pakistan's Maritime Security Agency (PMSA). The distress call was received by the Indian Coast Guard's maritime rescue coordination center in Mumbai, prompting immediate action. The coast guard ship Sarthak was dispatched to the location approximately 270 km west of Dwarka, while the PMSA was alerted to assist in the search efforts.





The crew members were discovered taking refuge in a small dinghy after abandoning their sinking ship. They were rescued in good health and subsequently examined by a medical team onboard the Sarthak. Following their rescue, arrangements were made to transport them back to Porbandar harbour.







