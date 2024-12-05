



During the recent Zhuhai Air Show, a significant embarrassment unfolded for China when its VT4 main battle tank (MBT) suffered a breakdown during a live demonstration. The incident occurred while the tank was attempting to ascend a hill, where it unexpectedly stalled and failed to complete the manoeuvre, remaining immobile until the end of the presentation. This malfunction has raised serious concerns about the reliability of Chinese military equipment, particularly among potential buyers and current operators of the VT4.





Even the authorities were unable to remove it in time. It was supposed to be presented to foreign buyers, but it broke down, causing major embarrassment for China.





The author of a Defence blog said that the incident with China’s VT4 tank was similar to what happened with China’s Type 96-B tank in Russia. Pakistan has also purchased VT4 tanks from China. The Chinese have sold these tanks to Nigeria and Thailand.





The VT4, developed by NORINCO (China North Industries Corporation) and primarily aimed at international markets, is equipped with advanced features such as a 125mm smoothbore gun and explosive reactive armour. Despite its technological advancements, this incident echoes previous reliability issues faced by Chinese armoured vehicles, notably a similar breakdown of the Type-96B tank during a competition in Russia in 2016.





Videos of the VT4's malfunction quickly went viral on social media, amplifying scrutiny over China's defence capabilities as it seeks to expand its influence in the global arms market. The breakdown not only disrupted the intended showcase of the tank's capabilities but also highlighted ongoing doubts about the performance of Chinese-made military hardware.







