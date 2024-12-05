



The Indian Navy showcased its formidable capabilities during the Navy Day 2024 celebrations held on December 4, 2024, at Blue Flag Beach in Puri, Odisha. This year's event was particularly significant as it marked the anniversary of Operation Trident, a pivotal naval operation during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War that targeted Karachi port.





The Indian Navy conducted an extensive operational demonstration featuring 15 warships, MiG-29K fighter jets, and MH-60R helicopters. This display aimed to emphasize the Navy's readiness to protect national interests "anytime, anywhere, anyhow" .





The event was attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and various government officials. It served not only to celebrate past victories but also to highlight the Navy's current capabilities and commitment to national security .





The event included various demonstrations such as:





Submarine operations showcasing stealth capabilities.





A flypast by Hawk AJT aircraft performing a bomb burst manoeuvre.





Beach reconnaissance by the elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS) .





An amphibious assault demonstration involving joint operations with the Army and Air Force .





Cultural Performances: In addition to military displays, the event featured cultural elements like musical performances by the Naval band and traditional dances, which added a festive atmosphere to the proceedings .





This year's theme, "Strength and Power through Innovation and Indigenisation," reflects the Indian Navy's focus on self-reliance and technological advancement in enhancing its strategic capabilities. This aligns with India's broader goal of achieving indigenous military capabilities while fostering innovation in defence technologies .





Navy Day 2024 not only commemorated a historic military achievement but also showcased the Indian Navy's ongoing evolution into a modern maritime force capable of addressing contemporary security challenges. The impressive array of naval assets and operational readiness demonstrated during this event underscores the Navy's critical role in safeguarding India's maritime interests.







