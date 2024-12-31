



A South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, marking a significant moment in the country's political history. The Seoul Western District Court authorized the warrant on December 31, 2024, in connection with Yoon's controversial declaration of martial law earlier in the month, which has led to allegations of insurrection and abuse of power against him.





Yoon's impeachment was voted on by the National Assembly on December 14, following his brief and tumultuous attempt to impose martial law on December 3, which lasted only six hours but sparked widespread protests and political turmoil. This action led to his suspension from presidential duties while the Constitutional Court reviews the impeachment case. The court's decision to issue the arrest warrant follows Yoon's failure to respond to multiple summons for questioning by investigators, who are probing whether his actions constituted rebellion.





This unprecedented legal action against a sitting South Korean president highlights the gravity of the allegations Yoon faces. His attorney has criticized the warrant as "illegal," indicating that legal battles are likely to continue as Yoon seeks to contest the charges and regain his position.





ANI







