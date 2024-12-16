



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held discussions on December 16, 2024, focusing on several key issues, including the livelihoods of fishermen from both nations. This meeting marked Dissanayake's first foreign visit since taking office, underscoring the significance of India-Sri Lanka relations.





During a joint press conference, PM Modi highlighted the humanitarian approach agreed upon concerning the fishermen's issue. He noted that both leaders recognized the need to address the challenges faced by fishermen who inadvertently cross maritime boundaries, which has been a contentious topic between India and Sri Lanka. Modi stated, "We also discussed issues related to the livelihood of fishermen. We agreed that we should move forward with a humanitarian approach in this matter".





President Dissanayake referred to the fishermen's situation as a "plague" for both countries and emphasized the necessity for a durable and sustainable solution. He pointed out the detrimental effects of practices such as bottom trawling on the fishing industry and expressed a commitment to finding a resolution that benefits all parties involved. The discussions also included broader topics such as economic cooperation, with both leaders agreeing to enhance physical, digital, and energy connectivity between their nations.





In addition to addressing fishermen's livelihoods, the meeting resulted in several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening bilateral ties in various sectors including housing, renewable energy, and agriculture. The leaders expressed mutual commitments to support each other's economic recovery and stability, with India having previously extended significant financial assistance to Sri Lanka during its economic crisis.







