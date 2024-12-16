



India and Sri Lanka are set to finalize a significant defence cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening their security ties, as announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in New Delhi. This agreement is part of broader discussions that emphasize the interlinked security interests of both nations, particularly in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) where they face common challenges.





Defence Cooperation Agreement: Both leaders have committed to concluding a framework agreement on defence cooperation soon, which will enhance collaboration in various areas, including maritime security, hydrography, and joint military exercises.





The agreement aims to bolster Sri Lanka's maritime capabilities, particularly following India's provision of a Dornier aircraft for surveillance and the establishment of a Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre in Sri Lanka. This is crucial for enhancing maritime domain awareness amid rising concerns over regional security challenges, including narcotics trafficking.





President Dissanayake reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s position of not allowing its territory to be used against India’s security interests. This assurance comes in light of China's increasing influence in the region, particularly through operations at Hambantota Port.





The discussions also covered cooperation on counter-terrorism, cyber-security, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. Both leaders acknowledged the importance of the Colombo Security Conclave as a platform for regional peace and security.





Modi highlighted the deep-rooted cultural connections between India and Sri Lanka, which are integral to their bilateral relations. The meeting also addressed economic cooperation initiatives aimed at fostering trade and investment between the two nations.





The forthcoming defence cooperation agreement marks a pivotal step in enhancing India-Sri Lanka relations, reflecting their mutual commitment to regional stability and security. As both nations navigate complex geopolitical landscapes, this partnership is expected to play a vital role in addressing shared challenges in the Indian Ocean region.







