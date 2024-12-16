



India, Sri Lanka, and the UAE have announced a significant collaboration to implement a multi-product pipeline aimed at supplying affordable and reliable energy from India to Sri Lanka. This initiative was highlighted during a joint press conference between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on December 16, 2024.





The pipeline will facilitate the transportation of various energy products, enhancing energy security for Sri Lanka while promoting regional cooperation among the three nations.





LNG Supply: India plans to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to power plants in Sri Lanka, which is part of a broader strategy to strengthen energy ties and ensure reliable energy resources for both countries.





Power Grid Interconnection: The leaders agreed to work on establishing a high-capacity power grid interconnection between India and Sri Lanka, further integrating their energy systems.





Solar Power Initiatives: Discussions included augmenting the capacity of solar power projects in Sampur, which is critical for meeting Sri Lanka's energy needs.





Environmental Considerations: The agreement also emphasizes the joint development of offshore wind power potential in the Palk Straits, with a commitment to environmental protection.





This collaboration comes at a time when Sri Lanka is seeking to stabilize its economy and enhance its energy infrastructure. India's support has been pivotal in this regard, with extensive financial assistance and development projects already underway in various sectors across Sri Lanka. The leaders underscored the importance of timely implementation of ongoing projects and expressed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations through these energy initiatives.







