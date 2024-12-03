



Donald Trump has issued a stark ultimatum to Hamas, demanding the release of hostages held in Gaza before his inauguration on January 20, 2025. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump warned that if the hostages are not freed, there will be "all hell to pay" in the Middle East, emphasizing that those responsible will face unprecedented consequences from the United States.





Trump's comments come in the wake of a violent conflict that began with a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in over 1,200 fatalities and more than 250 hostages taken. As of now, approximately 100 hostages remain in captivity, with some confirmed dead. The situation has escalated tensions in the region, with Hamas linking any potential hostage release to an end of Israeli military operations in Gaza.





In his statement, Trump criticized the current administration's approach as ineffective, stating that it has been "all talk and no action" regarding the hostage crisis. He expressed urgency for action and called for immediate negotiations for the hostages' release. His remarks have garnered attention from Israeli officials, with President Isaac Herzog expressing gratitude for Trump's stance. However, the ongoing conflict remains complex, with both sides showing little willingness to compromise at this time.







