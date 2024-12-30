



Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have escalated significantly, resulting in deadly border clashes that have claimed the lives of at least eight individuals on the Afghan side, with 13 others injured, including civilians. These clashes, which continued into late Saturday night, were reportedly triggered by a series of Pakistani airstrikes targeting camps of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan's eastern Paktika province earlier in the week.





The conflict intensified following a failed infiltration attempt by militants from Afghanistan into Pakistan. In retaliation, Afghan forces and militants launched coordinated attacks using both light and heavy weaponry against Pakistani border posts located in areas such as Ghozgarhi, Matha Sangar, Kot Ragha, and Tari Mengal.





Pakistani security forces responded, reportedly inflicting significant casualties on the Afghan side, with estimates suggesting that over 15 rebels may have been killed during the exchanges.





The border skirmishes are part of a broader pattern of violence that has escalated since the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan in 2021. Pakistan has accused the Afghan Taliban of harbouring TTP militants who have increasingly targeted Pakistani security forces. Amidst these ongoing tensions, diplomatic efforts to address cross-border militancy have been complicated by mutual accusations and retaliatory actions.





ANI







