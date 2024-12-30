



Joint operations by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) have successfully targeted and eliminated several Hamas terrorists involved in the October 7 massacre in Israel. According to reports, these operations took place in the Jabaliya and Beit Lahia areas of Gaza, resulting in the deaths of key individuals responsible for the attack.





The IDF confirmed that six Hamas terrorists directly involved in the massacre were killed. Among them were notable figures such as Mohammed Abd al-Hamid Salah, Zaher Abd Rabbo Mohammed Shahab, Ali Magad Ali Ramadan, and Mohammed Hamouda. Additionally, Rasem Judeh, a company commander for Hamas in Jabaliya, was also eliminated during these operations. In total, the operations led to the deaths of 14 terrorists, including six who had infiltrated Israeli territory during the assault on October 7.





The IDF has stated that they will continue their efforts against all individuals associated with the October 7 attacks. In a related statement, Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani indicated that approximately 240 terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad have been apprehended for further investigation, with around 20 others eliminated during these operations. Notably, 15 of those apprehended were identified as having participated directly in the massacre.





This ongoing military campaign reflects Israel's commitment to dismantling Hamas' operational capabilities and ensuring the safety of its civilians following one of the deadliest attacks in its history.





ANI











