



The Indian Army is currently advancing several key projects aimed at enhancing its surveillance capabilities and overall operational efficiency. Here are three significant initiatives focused on integrating armed forces' surveillance systems:





1. Project Sanjay Battlefield Surveillance System





Project Sanjay is a pivotal initiative designed to create a comprehensive battlefield surveillance system. Its primary objective is to establish multiple surveillance centres that will integrate a wide array of sensors, providing commanders with a unified operational picture across various terrains.





Key Features:





Integration of numerous sensors to complete the sensor-shooter grid.





Connection with the Artillery Combat Command and Control and Communication System (ACCCS) to enhance decision-making capabilities.





Extensive trials have validated the system across plains, deserts, and mountainous regions, ensuring its effectiveness in diverse operational environments.





The project aims for deployment by December 2025, marking a significant leap in the Army's technological capabilities.





2. Situational Awareness Module for the Army (SAMA)





SAMA is an advanced decision support system developed to provide a comprehensive battlefield picture to commanders. This initiative is part of the Army Information and Decision Support System (AIDSS), which integrates inputs from various operational and managerial information systems.





Key Features:





Designed to present information based on authorization levels, ensuring that commanders receive relevant data tailored to their roles.





Developed in collaboration with BISAG-N, SAMA has successfully integrated inputs from multiple platforms, including ACCCS.





The system is currently undergoing field validation and aims to enhance situational awareness significantly across the Army's operations.





3. Project Avgat Multi-Domain Spatial Awareness





Inspired by the PM Gati Shakti initiative, Project Avgat aims to create a multi-domain spatial awareness platform using a Geographic Information System (GIS). This project focuses on consolidating various data sources into a single operational framework.





Key Features:





The GIS platform will facilitate enhanced situational reporting and analytics tailored for military operations.





It seeks to improve logistical management and operational planning by providing commanders with dynamic geographic visualizations.





The first phase of Project Avgat is expected to be operational by the end of 2024, further integrating technology into military strategy.





4. IAF's Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS)





The Indian Air Force (IAF) is enhancing its air defence capabilities through the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), which aims to integrate all national air surveillance radars into a cohesive framework. This initiative, as stated by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), will facilitate a comprehensive "composite picture" of the airspace, improving situational awareness and operational efficiency.





The IACCS serves as an automated command and control system specifically designed for air operations. It consolidates inputs from various sensors and radars, enabling real-time information dissemination to both pilots and ground commanders.





It operates on the backbone of the Air Force Network (AFNet), which connects multiple nodes across the country, ensuring a secure and reliable communication infrastructure.





Integration of Surveillance Systems





The system will integrate data from diverse sources, including ground-based and airborne sensors, as well as civil radar networks. This integration is crucial for creating a Recognized Air Situation Picture (RASP), which is essential for effective decision-making in network-centric warfare.





The IACCS will allow seamless data sharing among the Army, Navy, and civilian agencies, enhancing the overall defence posture against aerial threats.





Strategic Importance





The establishment of IACCS is significant for several reasons:





Enhanced Situational Awareness: By providing a comprehensive view of both friendly and adversarial assets in real-time, IACCS reduces the sensor-to-shooter loop, allowing for quicker response times during potential threats.





Network-Centric Operations: The integration of various platforms—fighter jets, transport aircraft, and remotely piloted vehicles—enables coordinated operations across different branches of the armed forces.





Future-Proofing Defence Capabilities: The system is designed to evolve with advancements in technology, ensuring that the IAF can adapt to new challenges in aerial warfare.





5. Indian Army's Project Akashteer

In case of the Indian Army, the integration of sensors and radars for air defence is planned through project ‘Akashteer’, said the Ministry of Defence. Air-defence weapons include missiles of short and medium range and sophisticated missiles that can hit multiple targets. These can bring down enemy’s fired missiles, jets as well as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV)/drones.

Project Akashteer aims to automate air defence command and firing processes. Developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), it will improve operational efficiency and integrate the Army’s air defence mechanisms for situational awareness for the commander on ground.

Sources said the Akashteer will also provide feed to IACCS under pre-designated protocols to ensure a seamless master network.

6. Indian Navy's Project Trigun

Project Trigun is an advanced initiative by the Indian Navy aimed at enhancing maritime domain awareness and mission planning through the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Analytics. Developed by the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Trigun is designed to provide a comprehensive operational picture by collecting, analysing, and disseminating data from various maritime sources.

Data Collection and Fusion: Trigun collects data from various sources including coastal surveillance radars, space-based identification systems, and civil radars. This data is fused to create a comprehensive situational awareness picture.

Real-Time Threat Detection: The system is designed to detect and respond to maritime threats in real-time, enhancing India's capability to monitor its waters effectively.

Integration with Other Forces: The information generated by Trigun can be shared with other entities such as the Coast Guard, customs, intelligence agencies, and port authorities as needed.

Enhanced Network-Centric Warfare: By leveraging high-speed data communication systems, Trigun supports network-centric operations that improve battle-space transparency and operational efficiency.



These projects reflect the Indian Army, Navy and IAF is commitment to modernisation and technological integration, aligning with broader national defence strategies aimed at creating a more agile and responsive military force.





