



Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed "great joy and pride for India" following the elevation of George Jacob Koovakad to the rank of Cardinal by Pope Francis during a ceremony at St. Peter's Basilica on December 7, 2024. This historic event marked Koovakad as the first Indian priest to be directly appointed as a cardinal, a distinction previously reserved for bishops and archbishops in India.





The consistory, attended by dignitaries and clergy from around the world, included the induction of 21 new cardinals. Koovakad's elevation brings the total number of Indian cardinals to six, enhancing India's representation within the Catholic Church.





Born on August 11, 1973, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Koovakad was ordained a priest in 2004 and joined the Vatican Diplomatic Service in 2006. He has served in various capacities across several countries and has been responsible for organizing Pope Francis' international travels since 2020.





Modi's statement highlighted Koovakad's dedication to humanitarian service as an ardent follower of Jesus Christ. The elevation was also celebrated by various leaders and members of the Christian community in India, including Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who viewed it as recognition for the Christian community, particularly the Syro-Malabar Church.





This momentous occasion not only honours Koovakad's personal achievements but also represents a significant milestone for Indian Catholics globally.







