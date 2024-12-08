



South Korea's former Defence Minister, Kim Yong-hyun, has been arrested as part of an investigation into his involvement in a controversial martial law declaration made by President Yoon Suk Yeol. This dramatic political event unfolded on December 3, 2024, when Yoon briefly imposed martial law, claiming it was necessary to address threats to national stability from opposition forces. The declaration led to military troops surrounding the National Assembly and was rescinded just hours later after facing significant backlash from lawmakers and widespread public protests.





Kim, who had already resigned following the martial law imposition, is accused of recommending the measure to President Yoon. His arrest marks a significant escalation in the ongoing political crisis, which has seen calls for Yoon's impeachment intensify. Despite surviving an impeachment vote on December 7, where his party largely abstained from voting to prevent its passage, the situation remains volatile with ongoing investigations into both Yoon and Kim for alleged treason.





The South Korean prosecutors have launched a special investigative team to probe the circumstances surrounding the martial law declaration. Kim voluntarily presented himself to the prosecutors' office for questioning before his arrest and is currently subject to a travel ban as investigations proceed. The political fallout continues to unfold, with opposition parties planning further actions against both Kim and Yoon amid increasing public discontent.







