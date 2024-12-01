



India has recently achieved a significant milestone in military technology by successfully testing its first long-range hypersonic missile. This development positions India as the first country to develop a missile capable of traveling over eight times the speed of sound, with a range exceeding 1,500 kilometers. The test was conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on November 16, 2024, from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.





India has recently achieved a significant milestone in its defence capabilities by successfully testing its first long-range hypersonic missile. This event, which took place on November 16, 2024, off the coast of Odisha, positions India among a select group of nations with advanced hypersonic technology, including the United States, Russia, and China.





The superfast hypersonic missile is of two types - hypersonic glide vehicle (ballistic) and hypersonic cruise missile. The hypersonic ballistic missiles are usually launched with a rocket booster. After the booster gets separated at a certain altitude, it travels towards the target much faster. The hypersonic cruise missiles, on the other hand, use scramjet engines to maintain speed throughout their flight path and possess high manoeuvrability.





Although in terms of technology, India is the fourth country to possess a hypersonic missile, it is the first country to have successfully tested a hypersonic missile that can travel twice the range of the missile that Russia has in its arsenal.





“What India has developed is not exactly a hypersonic cruise missile, but is like a hypersonic cruise missile. It can manoeuvre in-flight to avoid getting detected by enemy radar and shot down. This missile is a technological marvel and a great achievement in India’s missile technology,” said a defence scientist.





Former DRDO chairman G. Satheesh Reddy emphasized that this hypersonic missile represents a "game-changer" for India's defence capabilities. Its unique combination of speed, range, precision, and low detectability enhances India's strategic military edge. The successful test places India among an elite group of nations—only the United States, Russia, and China have developed similar technologies—marking a significant advancement in global defence technology.

“The hypersonic missile that India now possesses is unique in terms of speed, range, precision and detectability. It is a game-changer and going to play an important role providing an edge to our Armed Forces,” former DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy told The New Indian Express.

The second-generation BrahMos missile is also under development in a joint venture with Russia. It will be a hypersonic cruise missile with a range of over 1,500 km. The former DRDO chief said another technology which India has been working on is solid fuel ducted ramjet (SFDR), which will help develop long range air-to-air missiles.

“SFDR will help the country master cutting-edge technology. Once fully developed, India will be the first country to possess such capability,” Reddy added.





Key Features of the Hypersonic Missile





The missile is capable of reaching speeds of Mach 6 (six times the speed of sound) and can carry various payloads over distances exceeding 1,500 kilometers. This high speed and extended range are critical for enhancing India's strategic deterrence capabilities.





Unlike traditional ballistic missiles that follow a predictable trajectory, hypersonic missiles can manoeuvre during flight, making them significantly harder to intercept with existing missile defence systems. This feature is crucial for evading detection and interception.





The missile was developed by DRDO, with contributions from various laboratories and local industries. This aligns with India's broader goal of achieving self-reliance in defence technology under the "Make in India" initiative.





The successful test of this hypersonic missile has several strategic implications for India:





The ability to deploy hypersonic missiles enhances India's military posture, allowing it to respond more effectively to regional threats. It provides a potent tool for deterrence against adversaries who may underestimate India's military capabilities.





With this development, India strengthens its position as a regional power capable of countering threats from neighbouring countries, particularly in the context of China's advancements in similar technologies.





There are plans for developing naval variants of this missile, which could specifically target enemy warships. Such advancements would further enhance India's maritime security capabilities and deterrence strategies against naval threats.





India's successful test of its first long-range hypersonic missile marks a historic moment in its defence journey. This achievement not only showcases India's technological prowess but also significantly bolsters its military capabilities in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape. As India continues to refine this technology and develop additional variants, it is poised to play a more assertive role in regional and global security dynamics.







