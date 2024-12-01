



The ongoing tribal clashes in Pakistan's Kurram district have escalated significantly, resulting in a tragic death toll of 130 individuals and 186 injuries as of December 1, 2024. The violence, which has persisted for 11 consecutive days, began on November 21 with an ambush on a convoy that killed 52 people initially, primarily from the Shiite community. The conflict has since involved intense fighting between rival tribal groups, specifically the Alizai and Bagan tribes.





On Sunday, six additional deaths were reported, alongside eight new injuries, indicating that the situation remains dire.





Despite attempts to broker a ceasefire, including a recent 10-day truce, violence has continued unabated. Previous efforts for peace have also failed to hold, with sporadic clashes undermining negotiations.





The violence has led to the closure of major transport routes, including the Peshawar-Parachinar road and the Pak-Afghan Kharlachi border. This has resulted in severe shortages of essential supplies such as food, fuel, and medicine. The region is also experiencing a communication blackout due to suspended mobile and internet services.





Authorities have deployed police and security forces throughout Lower Kurram to restore order. Deputy Commissioner Javed Ullah Mehsud expressed hope for progress towards a ceasefire and the reopening of transport routes. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has called for community cooperation to address the violence and emphasized the need for local leadership in resolving these issues.





The situation in Kurram remains critical as both local authorities and tribal leaders work towards establishing peace amidst ongoing hostilities. The community is facing significant hardships due to the violence, and efforts to mediate a lasting resolution are urgently needed.







