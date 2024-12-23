



India is on the verge of a significant achievement in space technology with the upcoming SpaDeX mission, scheduled for launch on December 26, 2024. This mission, conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), aims to demonstrate in-space docking technology, a critical capability that will enhance India's future space exploration efforts.





The SpaDeX mission will utilize the PSLV-C60 launch vehicle to deploy two small spacecraft, designated as Chaser (SDX01) and Target (SDX02). Each spacecraft weighs approximately 220 kg and will be launched into a circular orbit at an altitude of 470 km with a 55-degree inclination.





The primary goal is to develop and demonstrate the technology required for rendezvous, docking, and undocking of the two spacecraft. This capability is essential for future missions, including lunar sample collection and the establishment of the proposed Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS).





If successful, India will join an elite group of nations—namely the US, Russia, and China—that have demonstrated in-space docking capabilities. This technology is vital for various advanced space operations such as satellite servicing and multi-rocket missions aimed at common objectives.





The mission includes advanced instruments such as a high-resolution camera for Earth observation, a miniature multi-spectral payload for resource monitoring, and a radiation monitor to gather data on space radiation levels.





As of December 21, 2024, ISRO confirmed that the launch vehicle has been integrated and moved to the First Launch Pad for final preparations. The agency aims to complete all necessary integrations ahead of the scheduled launch date.





The SpaDeX mission is not only a technical demonstration but also a strategic milestone for India's space ambitions. Mastering in-orbit docking technology is expected to facilitate international collaborations and enhance India's position as a key player in global space exploration initiatives. Successful execution of this mission will pave the way for subsequent projects such as the Chandrayaan-4 lunar mission and manned spaceflights under the Gaganyaan program.





