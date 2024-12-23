



The Border Security Force (BSF) has recently intensified its operations along the Punjab border, resulting in significant recoveries of drones and narcotics. Here are the key developments:





In a series of operations over the weekend, the BSF recovered four drones. This included:





One DJI Magic 3 Classic drone found in a farming field near Rattankhurd village in Amritsar district.





Two DJI AIR 3S drones recovered in Dal village, Tarn Taran district, alongside packets of suspected heroin.





One DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone found in a field near Dariya Musa village in Amritsar district.





Heroin Seizures: The BSF also seized two consignments of heroin, weighing 558 grams and 613 grams, respectively. These packets were discovered wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and had copper wire loops attached, indicating they were likely intended for smuggling purposes.





Recent Trends: This operation is part of a broader trend where the BSF has reported recovering multiple drones and significant quantities of narcotics along the Indo-Pak border. In the past week alone, five drones and additional heroin consignments were intercepted, showcasing an ongoing challenge posed by cross-border smuggling activities.





These operations highlight the BSF's proactive measures to combat drug trafficking and unauthorized drone activities along the border, which are often linked to organized smuggling networks.





