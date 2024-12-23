



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is scheduled to visit the United States from December 24 to 29, 2024. This marks a significant diplomatic engagement as it is the first high-level visit from India to the US following Donald Trump's election victory.





During his six-day visit, Jaishankar will meet with various counterparts to discuss key bilateral, regional, and global issues. Additionally, he will chair a conference involving India's Consul Generals stationed in the US, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





The visit comes at a time of transition between the Biden and Trump administrations and aims to reinforce the US-India partnership. US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, has previously emphasized the importance of lowering tariffs and enhancing trade between the two nations.







