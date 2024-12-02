



India is on the brink of finalizing a significant defence deal with France for the procurement of 26 Rafale Marine jets. This acquisition aims to enhance the Indian Navy's operational capabilities, particularly for deployment on the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier.





France has submitted its final price offer for the Rafale Marine jets, which is reported to have been significantly reduced following extensive negotiations. The deal is valued at approximately ₹50,000 crore (about €5.5 billion) and is expected to be finalized before the end of the current financial year.





he discussions surrounding this deal are set to intensify during the visit of Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to France, where he will engage with his French counterparts to finalize contract terms. These talks are part of ongoing efforts that have been in progress for over three years, involving detailed evaluations and negotiations between both nations.





Integration of Indigenous Technologies: Initially, there were plans to integrate indigenous systems such as the Uttam radar and Astra missiles into the Rafale jets. However, these plans have been dropped due to high costs and lengthy integration timelines, which could extend up to eight years. Despite this, the jets are expected to include advanced weaponry like Meteor missiles and anti-ship capabilities.





The acquisition of these Rafale Marine jets is crucial for addressing the Indian Navy's need for modern fighter aircraft capable of operating from aircraft carriers. Currently, the Navy relies on older MiG-29K jets, which are increasingly seen as inadequate for contemporary maritime warfare. The Rafale M jets will not only bolster maritime strike capabilities but also ensure compatibility with existing Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft, enhancing overall operational synergy.





The deal represents a strategic enhancement of India's naval capabilities while reinforcing defence ties between India and France. The expected delivery timeline for these jets would begin around 2027, following a similar pattern observed in previous Rafale acquisitions for the Air Force.







