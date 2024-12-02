



India's Navy Chief, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, announced on December 2, 2024, that the Indian government is expected to finalize a deal for the procurement of three additional Scorpene submarines next month. This announcement was made during a media briefing ahead of Navy Day, highlighting ongoing efforts to enhance India's naval capabilities amid rising regional security challenges.





The new Scorpene submarines will be constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in collaboration with France's Naval Group. These submarines are designed to incorporate advanced technology and will feature an indigenous combat management system, enhancing their operational capabilities.





The estimated cost for the acquisition of these submarines is around ₹40,000 crore (approximately $5 billion), part of a broader defence procurement strategy that includes other significant acquisitions like 26 Rafale-M fighter jets and MQ-9B drones.





The procurement of these submarines is part of India's broader initiative to modernize its naval fleet and strengthen its underwater deterrence capabilities. The deal is anticipated to deepen the strategic defense partnership between India and France, especially in light of increasing maritime threats from regional adversaries such as China and Pakistan.





Admiral Tripathi emphasized that these acquisitions are crucial for maintaining India's maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region. He noted that the Indian Navy is closely monitoring naval activities from neighboring countries and adjusting its strategies accordingly. The deal for the Scorpene submarines is expected to be signed alongside the Rafale-M jets, which are also nearing finalization.





The expected deal for three additional Scorpene submarines reflects India's commitment to enhancing its naval capabilities and addressing growing security challenges in the region. The collaboration with French partners not only aims to bolster military strength but also emphasizes self-reliance in defence technology through increased indigenous content in defence projects.







