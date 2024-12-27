



India has established itself as a global leader in disaster warning systems, particularly through its Tsunami Early Warning System (TEWS), which was developed in response to the catastrophic Indian Ocean tsunami of December 26, 2004. This disaster claimed over 230,000 lives across 14 countries and highlighted the urgent need for effective early warning mechanisms.





The Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC), operational since 2007 under the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) in Hyderabad, serves as the backbone of India's disaster preparedness infrastructure. The establishment of this centre was a direct response to the lessons learned from the 2004 tsunami disaster.





The TEWS employs a sophisticated network comprising seismic sensors, deep-ocean pressure recorders, wave rider buoys, tide gauges, and satellite communication systems. This technology allows for real-time detection of undersea earthquakes and rapid dissemination of alerts to vulnerable coastal regions.









Four-Step Approach:





1. Continuous monitoring of tectonic activity through a network of seismic stations.

2. Utilization of advanced computer models to simulate tsunami propagation and predict impacts.

3. Deployment of various instruments to monitor tsunami trajectories and collect wave data.

4. Rapid communication of alerts via SMS, email, television, radio, and social media.





Global Impact And Recognition





India's TEWS is not only a national asset but also serves as a regional lifeline. It has been designated as a Regional Tsunami Service Provider by UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission, offering critical advisories to 25 countries along the Indian Ocean Rim. The system has successfully issued timely warnings during several seismic events, significantly enhancing evacuation efforts and risk mitigation strategies.





The recognition of 24 Indian communities under the UNESCO Tsunami Ready Initiative underscores India's commitment to fostering community resilience against disasters. This initiative emphasizes local preparedness and response capabilities, which are crucial in minimizing the impact of such natural calamities.





Looking ahead, India aims to integrate tsunami warnings with alerts for other ocean-related hazards like storm surges and high waves, creating a comprehensive multi-hazard early warning system. This strategy is part of India's broader vision to enhance disaster preparedness and ocean exploration as it strives towards becoming a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India).





India's advancements in disaster warning systems exemplify a significant leap in global disaster management practices, showcasing a blend of technological innovation and community engagement that sets a benchmark for other nations.







