



Morocco is set to become a pivotal player in the Indian defence manufacturing landscape following a landmark agreement between Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces. This partnership marks the establishment of Morocco's first large-scale defence manufacturing facility, located in Casablanca, which will focus on producing the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8x8 combat vehicles.





The new manufacturing plant will cover approximately 20,000 square meters and is expected to be operational within 12 months. It aims to produce around 100 WhAP vehicles annually, with the first units anticipated to roll out within 18 months of commencement.





The WhAP is an amphibious infantry combat vehicle designed for versatility across various terrains. Developed through collaboration with India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), it has been tested in diverse conditions, including desert environments.





This initiative not only enhances Morocco's defence capabilities but also positions it as a strategic hub for Indian defence exports in Africa. The facility is expected to serve both Moroccan forces and act as an export centre for other African nations seeking modern military equipment.





The establishment of this plant is projected to create approximately 350 jobs in Morocco, contributing to local economic development and skill enhancement in the defence sector.





This agreement signifies a deepening of defence ties between India and Morocco, reflecting India's broader strategy to expand its defence footprint globally. The Moroccan government has expressed strong support for this venture, viewing it as a critical step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





With Africa emerging as a significant market for defence products, this partnership allows India to tap into a region traditionally dominated by Russian and European suppliers. The success of this initiative could lead to increased opportunities for Indian manufacturers across the continent.





The collaboration between TASL and Morocco represents a significant milestone in India's defence export strategy. By establishing a manufacturing presence in Morocco, India not only enhances its own defence capabilities but also supports Morocco's ambitions to develop a robust domestic defence industry. As both nations work together, this partnership could pave the way for further collaborations in defence technology and manufacturing across Africa.







