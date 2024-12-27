



The Pakistan Army has accused India of committing 25 violations of the Line of Control (LoC) throughout 2024. This claim was made by Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry during a year-end press conference held on December 27, 2024. He asserted that these violations included several alleged "false flag operations," which typically refer to actions designed to mislead and blame the opposing side. Chaudhry did not provide specific evidence to support these accusations.





In addition to the allegations against India, the spokesman reported that Pakistan's security forces had killed approximately 925 terrorists during the year while suffering 383 casualties in nearly 60,000 operations. These operations were primarily aimed at combating insurgency in regions like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Chaudhry emphasized that the Pakistan Army is prepared to respond decisively to any Indian aggression, claiming that Indian forces are employing brutal tactics against movements for independence, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.





Chaudhry's statements reflect ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, with both nations frequently exchanging accusations regarding ceasefire violations and support for terrorism. The Pakistani military's claims come amid a backdrop of heightened military activity along the LoC, which has been a longstanding flashpoint between the two countries.





