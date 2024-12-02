



India's recent successful test of the K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) marks a significant advancement in its nuclear capabilities, particularly in the context of its strategic rivalry with China. The K-4 missile, which has a range of approximately 3,500 kilometers, can effectively target key locations across much of China, including Beijing, while also covering all of Pakistan. This capability enhances India's second-strike potential and strengthens its overall nuclear deterrence strategy.





The K-4 missile test, conducted from the INS Arighat—India's second operational nuclear-powered submarine—represents a leap forward in India's naval deterrence capabilities. Prior to this test, the K-4 had only been launched from underwater pontoons, making this operational trial a critical milestone for integrating long-range SLBMs into India's arsenal. The successful launch from a submarine underscores the effectiveness of India's underwater strategic forces and enhances its ability to maintain a credible minimum deterrent under its no-first-use policy.





Technical Specifications And Capabilities





Range: The K-4 missile can strike targets up to 3,500 km away. Payload: It is capable of carrying a payload of approximately 2 tons Guidance System: The missile employs an inertial navigation system complemented by GPS/NavIC satellite guidance for mid-course navigation and terrain contour matching for terminal guidance Engine: The K-4 features a two-stage solid rocket motor, which contributes to its reliability and performance during launches





This missile is part of India's broader strategy to enhance its nuclear triad—the capability to launch nuclear weapons from land, air, and sea platforms. The introduction of the K-4 significantly bolsters the sea-based leg of this triad, which has historically been viewed as the weakest link due to limited operational submarines equipped with long-range missiles.





The successful deployment of the K-4 missile is likely to escalate tensions in the region, particularly with China, which India views as a primary security threat. As India continues to develop and test advanced missile systems like the K-5 and K-6 (with ranges exceeding 5,000 km), it signals a commitment to maintaining a robust deterrent against potential adversaries. This development is also seen as a response to China's growing military capabilities and its expanding naval presence in the Indian Ocean.





India's K-4 missile represents not just a technological advancement but also a strategic manoeuvre aimed at reinforcing its deterrence posture against both China and Pakistan. As India progresses with its submarine capabilities and missile technology, it is positioning itself more firmly within the regional security dynamics, potentially reshaping defence strategies among neighbouring countries.







