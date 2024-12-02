



ITER India has successfully supplied six torus cryo pump housings (TCPH) as part of its contributions to the ITER project. The housings were designed, fabricated, and supplied along with bellows and other loose items, under the tender reference number I-ITN19002.





This initiative highlights India's role in the international ITER collaboration aimed at advancing nuclear fusion technology.





The logistics for transporting these housings from India to France have been organized, ensuring that all necessary components are delivered efficiently.





The project also involved third-party inspections during the manufacturing process to maintain quality standards.





This accomplishment reflects ITER India's commitment to excellence in engineering and manufacturing for one of the most ambitious energy projects globally.





What Is The Significance of The Torus Cryopump Housing In The ITER Project



