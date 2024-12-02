



The Indian armed forces are increasingly focusing on enhancing their drone capabilities, particularly in the realm of indigenous long-range drones. This shift comes in the wake of recent deliveries of domestically developed loitering munitions, indicating a broader strategy to strengthen aerial surveillance and offensive operations.





There is a substantial requirement for Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) drones by the three armed forces that are seeking to replace imports by indigenous systems. In the past, these systems were imported from Israel and efforts by state-owned research organisations have not yet resulted in a viable option.





Economic Explosives Limited (EEL), based in Nagpur, has proposed the design and development of Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) drones for the Indian armed forces. This initiative aligns with the Indian military's ongoing efforts to enhance indigenous capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign imports for advanced drone technology.





EEL is a subsidiary of Solar Industries and has made significant strides in the defence sector, particularly in drone technology. The company previously developed the Nagastra-1, India's first indigenous man-portable suicide drone, which has been integrated into the Indian Army's arsenal. This drone features advanced capabilities such as GPS-enabled precision strikes, a range of approximately 30 km, and a parachute recovery mechanism for reuse after missions.





The proposal from EEL aims to create MALE drones that can perform various military tasks, including intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strikes. These drones are expected to operate at medium altitudes for extended periods, enhancing operational flexibility and effectiveness in various combat scenarios. The Indian armed forces have expressed a strong interest in developing such indigenous systems to bolster their capabilities against potential threats along the borders with Pakistan and China.





The company has also created a first-of-its-kind runway and testing facility for long-range drones. With a length of 1.4 km, the runway and associated infrastructure is the biggest such dedicated facility in the private sector.





The development of MALE drones by an Indian manufacturer like EEL is crucial for several reasons:





Self-Sufficiency: It supports India's defence self-reliance initiative, aiming to produce critical military technologies domestically.





Cost-Effectiveness: Indigenous production is likely to reduce costs compared to importing similar technologies from foreign suppliers.





Enhanced Capabilities: MALE drones can provide real-time intelligence and strike capabilities, significantly improving the operational readiness of the armed forces.





The proposal reflects a broader trend within the Indian defense establishment to prioritize domestic manufacturers for critical military technologies, thereby fostering innovation and reducing dependency on imports.





In conclusion, EEL's proposal for MALE drones represents a significant step towards enhancing India's indigenous defence capabilities and meeting the strategic needs of its armed forces.







