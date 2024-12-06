



On December 04, 2024, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and European Space Agency (ESA) signed a Technical Implementing Plan (TIP) document for Ground Tracking Support for Gaganyaan Missions. The TIP was signed by Dr Anilkumar A K, Director, ISTRAC, from ISRO and Mr Dietmar Pilz, Director of Technology, Engineering & Quality and Director of ESTEC, Netherlands, from ESA. The TIP was signed at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), in the august presence of Dr Somanath S, Chairman, ISRO and Mr Didier van der Hasselt, Ambassador from Belgium to India.





The TIP enables the ESA to provide ground station support for Gaganyaan Missions which will ensure continuity in data flow & communication with the Orbital Module for monitoring & orbital operations.





ISRO and ESA have a long-standing co-operation and have been collaboratively supporting each other in successful accomplishment of several space missions in the past and further committed for future collaboration activities. The signing of the TIP is another step forward in the co-operation between ISRO and ESA.





