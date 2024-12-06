



India and Vietnam recently held their third security dialogue on December 5, 2024, in Hanoi, aimed at enhancing cooperation against terrorism and organized crime. This dialogue was co-chaired by Pavan Kapoor, India's Deputy National Security Adviser, and Lt. Gen. Pham The Tung, Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Public Security.





Focus Areas





The discussions centred on strengthening collaboration in several critical areas:





Countering Terrorism: Both nations emphasized the need for joint efforts to combat terrorism.





Combating Organized Crime: They addressed strategies to tackle organized crime, including human trafficking and drug-related offenses.





Cybercrime: There was a significant focus on enhancing cooperation in cybersecurity and information sharing among law enforcement agencies.





Bilateral Relations: The dialogue is part of a biennial framework established under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2016. This framework has facilitated ongoing high-level exchanges and strategic information sharing between the two countries.





Both sides expressed commitment to deepening their security partnership, particularly through capacity-building initiatives and training programs in areas like UN peacekeeping operations. They also discussed the application of emerging technologies to enhance national security.





The next round of security talks is set to take place in India, continuing the momentum of their comprehensive strategic partnership established in 2016.





This dialogue reflects the growing political trust and strategic alignment between India and Vietnam, which both nations view as essential for regional stability and development.







