



ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) is currently facing challenges in meeting its rocket launch targets for the year, with delays also affecting private players in the Indian space sector.





ISRO had set ambitious goals for rocket launches, but reports indicate that it is lagging behind these targets. The organization has planned around 30 launches for the fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25, with a significant portion aimed at commercial missions. However, achieving these targets has proven difficult, and experts express concerns that ISRO may not be able to conduct the anticipated number of launches due to various operational challenges.





Private Sector Challenges





Private players in the Indian space industry are also struggling to keep up with their launch schedules. Companies like Agnikul Cosmos and Skyroot Aerospace are expected to contribute to the growing number of launches, but they too are facing delays. The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) has noted that while there is an increase in private sector involvement, the actual execution of planned missions remains uncertain.





The delays in both ISRO's and private players' launches could have broader implications for India's position in the global space market. Experts warn that if ISRO cannot maintain a steady launch cadence, India risks losing its competitive edge in satellite deployment and other commercial space activities. This situation could diminish India's share of the global market, particularly in launching small payloads, which has been a key area of expertise for ISRO.





There are plans for increased activity in the coming years, both ISRO and private entities face significant hurdles that may hinder their ability to meet launch targets effectively.







