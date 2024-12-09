



India's recent military space exercise, Antariksha Abhyas 2024, marks a significant shift in the country's approach to safeguarding its space infrastructure and enhancing its capabilities in space warfare. Conducted from November 11 to 13, 2024, this exercise is India's first comprehensive military drill focused on space defense, organized by the Defence Space Agency (DSA) under the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff.





The exercise aimed to simulate various threats to India's space assets, such as satellites, from potential adversaries. This includes scenarios involving jamming, cyber-attacks, and even physical destruction through anti-satellite (ASAT) capabilities.





It sought to test and improve the operational readiness of India's military forces in response to disruptions or denials of service in space. This includes assessing vulnerabilities in space operations and developing strategies to counteract them.





The exercise promoted collaboration among the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and specialized agencies like the Defence Cyber Agency and Defence Intelligence Agency. This integration is crucial for a cohesive defense strategy that leverages both military and civilian space capabilities.





Emphasizing the need for cutting-edge technologies, the exercise encouraged collaboration with institutions such as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to foster innovation in space defence systems.





Significance of Space In National Security





The growing focus on space warfare reflects a broader recognition of space as a critical domain for national security. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan highlighted that "space is now a critical enabler of India’s defence and security apparatus," indicating that India must adapt its military strategies to address emerging challenges in an increasingly congested and contested space environment.





India's strategic objectives in space are underscored by its existing capabilities, which include over 100 satellites used for communication, navigation, weather forecasting, and surveillance. The successful execution of Antariksha Abhyas 2024 is expected to inform future military doctrines and enhance policy frameworks dedicated to space security.





As part of its long-term strategy, India aims to establish a dedicated Space Force capable of defending its interests in space. This initiative aligns with global trends where nations like the United States, China, and Russia have already developed specialized military commands for space operations. The establishment of such capabilities is crucial for ensuring that India can protect its vital space assets against both conventional and non-conventional threats.





Antariksha Abhyas 2024 represents a pivotal moment in India's defence strategy, emphasizing the importance of protecting space infrastructure as a core component of national security. The lessons learned from this exercise will shape future military policies and operational readiness in the face of evolving threats in the space domain.







