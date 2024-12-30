



National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy) is set to establish an innovation hub with a budget of ₹150 crore. This initiative aims to promote advanced research and development in cutting-edge technologies, including quantum computing, semiconductors, and generative artificial intelligence and machine learning.





The hub will be developed on a 20-acre site within the campus, enhancing the institute's capabilities in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among students and researchers.





This project is part of a broader infrastructure upgrade at NIT Trichy, which includes additional academic buildings, hostels, and facilities to support the growing needs of the institute over the next two decades. The innovation hub will feature modern laboratories and collaborative spaces designed to address challenges faced by startups and industries, thereby strengthening the connection between academia and the business sector.





The establishment of this hub coincides with NIT Trichy's diamond jubilee year, marking its commitment to remain at the forefront of technological education and research in India.





The director also announced that Global Alumni Meet (GAM) 2025, a landmark event organized by RECAL, the institute's official alumni association, will be held from January 4, 2025, at the ITC Grand Chola, here.





The event will feature an illustrious line-up of highly distinguished alumni, including N Chandrasekaran, Chairperson of the Tata Group, as the Chief Guest; Dr Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services of Tamil Nadu, as the Guest of Honour; and Gopi Kallayil, Chief Business Strategist for AI at Google, delivering the Keynote Address, Dr Aghila said.





Agencies







