



Milestones in Space Exploration, Reusable Rockets, Next-Generation Launch Vehicles





ISRO has marked 2024 as a pivotal year in its journey of space exploration, achieving several significant milestones that underscore its growing capabilities and ambitions. Here are the Key Milestones In Space Exploration, Reusable Rockets, Next-Generation Launch Vehicles;





Major Achievements





1. Launch of X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat)





On January 1, 2024, ISRO launched the PSLV-C58, carrying XPoSat, India's second X-ray polarimetry mission. This satellite aims to study astronomical phenomena like black holes and neutron stars, placing India among an elite group of nations capable of such missions.





2. Successful Solar Mission: Aditya-L1





On January 6, 2024, ISRO's first solar mission, Aditya-L1, reached its designated halo orbit around the L1 point. This mission is crucial for studying solar activities and their impact on the Earth's climate.





3. Advancements In Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) Technology





In March 2024, ISRO successfully conducted the RLV LEX-02 test, demonstrating the autonomous landing capabilities of its Pushpak vehicle. This was followed by the RLV LEX-03 test in June, which showcased advanced navigation and control systems necessary for future reusable spacecraft.





RLV LEX-03: On June 23, ISRO successfully completed the third and final test in the RLV Landing Experiment series (RLV LEX-03). During this test, the Pushpak vehicle executed cross-range correction manoeuvres, performed a precise horizontal landing, and simulated the return and landing conditions of a spacefaring vehicle, underscoring ISRO’s expertise in developing critical technologies for reusable spacecraft.





4. International Collaboration: Proba-3 Mission





On December 5, 2024, ISRO launched the Proba-3 mission for the European Space Agency (ESA). This mission focuses on studying the Sun's outer corona and further establishes ISRO's role in international space collaborations.





5. First Analog Space Mission





In November 2024, ISRO launched India's first Analog Space Mission in Leh to simulate space conditions on Earth. This mission is designed to prepare astronauts for future interplanetary missions by familiarizing them with psychological and physical challenges.





6. INSAT-3DS Satellite Launch





On February 17, ISRO successfully launched the INSAT-3DS weather satellite aboard the GSLV-MkII rocket. The satellite, which is designed to operate for 10 years, enhances India’s weather forecasting, environmental monitoring, oceanic observations and disaster relief capabilities. It is a key addition to India’s third-generation geostationary satellites.





Future Projects





ISRO is also laying the groundwork for ambitious projects in the coming decades:





Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV): Development is underway for a new launch vehicle capable of handling heavier payloads than current models. This vehicle will incorporate advanced technologies including semi-cryogenic engines.





Gaganyaan Mission: Preparations are ongoing for India's first crewed spaceflight, which aims to demonstrate ISRO's capability to sustain human presence in space.





Overall, 2024 has solidified ISRO's position as a leading player in global space exploration, with numerous achievements that not only enhance India's technological prowess but also contribute significantly to international scientific endeavours.





