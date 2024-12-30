



The year 2024 was one of ground breaking achievements for India, marked by a series of “firsts", which underscore the country’s growing global influence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership is reflected in these milestones while also highlighting a narrative of progress.





India has made significant strides in military technology and healthcare in 2024, achieving historic firsts that underscore its growing capabilities on the global stage.





Long-Range Hypersonic Missile





On November 16, 2024, India successfully test-fired its first long-range hypersonic missile from Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. This missile can reach speeds exceeding Mach 5 (over 6,174 km/h) and has a range of over 1,500 kilometers.





This achievement positions India among an elite group of nations, including the US, Russia, and China, that possess such advanced military technology. The missile's unique features include its ability to manoeuvre mid-flight, making it difficult to intercept and detect.





The X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat)





The X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) is India's first dedicated satellite designed to study X-ray polarization from cosmic sources. Launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on January 1, 2024, using the PSLV-C58 rocket, XPoSat aims to enhance our understanding of various astronomical phenomena, including black holes, neutron stars, and magnetars.





The significance of XPoSat lies in its ability to provide a deeper understanding of the physical processes behind X-ray emissions from celestial objects. By combining polarimetric measurements with spectroscopic data, researchers hope to resolve ambiguities in existing theoretical models related to these emissions. This mission represents a significant advancement in space-based polarimetry, as it is only the second satellite globally to focus on X-ray polarization, following NASA's IXPE launched in 2021.





India's First Private Sector Military Aircraft Plant





India has officially inaugurated its first private sector military aircraft plant, the Tata Aircraft Complex, located in Vadodara, Gujarat. This significant development was marked by a ceremony attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on October 28, 2024. The facility is set to manufacture the Airbus C-295 transport aircraft, with a total of 40 units to be produced locally in collaboration with Airbus Spain.





The plant will primarily assemble C-295 military transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force. This initiative aims to enhance India's defence capabilities and support the "Make in India" initiative, which promotes indigenous manufacturing. The first C-295 aircraft produced in India is expected to roll out by September 2026, with all 40 units scheduled for delivery by August 2031.





‘Antariksha Abhyas’, First Military Space Exercise





India has recently conducted its inaugural military space exercise, Antariksha Abhyas - 2024, from November 11 to 13, 2024, in New Delhi. This exercise, organized by the Defence Space Agency (DSA), marks a significant milestone in India's efforts to enhance its military capabilities in the space domain.





The exercise is designed to integrate India's space capabilities into military operations and address growing threats to space-based assets.Participants will gain insights into operational dependencies on space services and identify vulnerabilities in military operations if access to these services is disrupted. The exercise encourages collaboration among various military branches, including the Army, Navy, and Air Force, as well as with organizations like the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





As articulated by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan during the exercise, space is now viewed as a critical enabler for national defense. He emphasized the need for innovation and advanced technologies to secure India's interests in this domain. Given the rising competition and threats in space—such as anti-satellite weapons and cyber-attacks—this exercise is pivotal for strengthening India's strategic readiness for potential conflicts involving space assets.





IDN Bureau







