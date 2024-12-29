



Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met with Aravind Srinivas, the CEO of Perplexity AI, to discuss the evolution and potential applications of artificial intelligence (AI) in India. The meeting took place on December 28, 2024, in New Delhi.





During the conversation, PM Modi expressed his appreciation for Srinivas's work at Perplexity AI, stating, "It was great to meet you and discuss AI, its uses and its evolution. Good to see you doing great work with @perplexity_ai". Srinivas, who co-founded Perplexity AI in 2022 along with other notable figures, highlighted the inspiring nature of Modi's commitment to staying informed about AI advancements and his visionary outlook for the future.





Srinivas shared on social media that their discussion centered on the potential for AI adoption not just in India but globally. He noted that he was particularly motivated by Modi's dedication to the topic and his remarkable vision for leveraging AI technology.





Perplexity AI is known for its innovative conversational search engine that utilizes large language models to provide direct answers to user queries. The company has rapidly gained traction, achieving a valuation exceeding $8 billion and attracting over 15 million users since its inception. The meeting aligns with India's broader initiative to enhance its AI ecosystem, which includes a significant allocation of funds aimed at fostering AI development within the country.





The engagement reflects a growing recognition of AI's transformative potential and the importance of collaboration between government leaders and tech innovators in shaping the future of technology in India.





ANI







