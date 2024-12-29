



INS Tushil, a newly commissioned multi-role stealth guided missile frigate of the Indian Navy, has made a significant port call at Casablanca, Morocco, on December 27, 2024. This visit is part of India's ongoing efforts to strengthen maritime ties and enhance naval cooperation with Morocco, a country strategically positioned along both the Mediterranean and Atlantic coasts.





The docking of INS Tushil is aimed at fostering goodwill and enhancing diplomatic relations between India and Morocco. This initiative reflects India's commitment to expanding its maritime diplomacy in the Atlantic region.





The visit follows the arrival of three other Indian Navy ships— INS Tabar, INS Tarkash, and INS Sumedha—in Casablanca over the past year, which have contributed to building mutual trust and interoperability between the two navies.





During its two-day stay, the crew of INS Tushil will engage with personnel from the Royal Moroccan Navy through professional exchanges. They will also host senior officials and guests to promote further naval cooperation.





Both navies are scheduled to conduct a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) at sea, aimed at improving operational interoperability and sharing best practices between the forces.





INS Tushil is commanded by Captain Peter Varghese and supported by a team of 250 personnel. The frigate was commissioned on December 9, 2024, in Russia.





This port call not only marks a significant milestone in India-Morocco relations but also underscores India's strategic focus on enhancing its naval presence and collaboration in key maritime regions.





