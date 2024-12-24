PierSight Launches Varuna Satellite: Indian spacetech start-up PierSight is set to launch its first maritime surveillance satellite, Varuna, which utilizes advanced Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology. This satellite will provide 24/7 all-weather surveillance capabilities, allowing it to monitor maritime activities regardless of weather conditions or time of day.





The launch is scheduled for December 30, 2024, aboard ISRO’s PSLV-C60 mission as a secondary payload on the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) platform.





Varuna aims to establish a comprehensive satellite constellation that combines SAR and Automatic Identification System (AIS) technologies. This network is designed to offer complete ocean coverage with revisit times of up to 30 minutes, significantly improving monitoring capabilities for various sectors, including fisheries, shipping, and environmental protection.





The satellite's SAR technology can penetrate cloud cover and operate at night, addressing critical gaps left by traditional optical satellites.





PierSight has already secured letters of intent worth $50 million from various clients, including Global Fishing Watch and PinPoint Earth. The company plans to launch a total of 32 satellites by 2028 to fully operationalize its maritime surveillance constellation.





In addition to PierSight's launch, two other companies are set to test green propulsion technologies during the same mission. These include Mumbai-based Manastu Space Technologies and Bengaluru's Bellatrix Aerospace, both of which are working on innovative propulsion systems for satellites.





TNN







