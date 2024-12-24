



Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised the need for the Intelligence Bureau (IB) to prepare for evolving challenges during his address at the 37th Intelligence Bureau Centenary Endowment Lecture in New Delhi. He highlighted several modern threats, including disinformation, cyberattacks, and youth radicalization, which he described as significant challenges that could disrupt societal stability and security.





Shah pointed out that misinformation and fake news have become potent tools capable of tearing apart the social fabric, facilitated by advanced technology. He urged the IB to broaden its concept of security to encompass these new forms of warfare, including psychological and information warfare, as well as chemical threats.





He also stressed the importance of developing intelligence-sharing strategies with friendly nations to combat anti-India organizations effectively. Shah noted that simply sharing information is insufficient; proactive measures must be taken to ensure timely and actionable intelligence is received.





In his remarks, Shah reflected on past security challenges, stating that significant progress has been made in addressing issues like left-wing extremism and terrorism, which have seen a marked decline in violent incidents due to the government's strict policies. He called for innovative approaches to adapt to the changing landscape of threats, emphasizing that as challenges evolve, so too must the strategies employed by security agencies.





