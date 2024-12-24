



The Uttar Pradesh government has recently signed a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture, marking a significant step in enhancing economic and cultural ties between the two regions. This event took place in Lucknow, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Kotaro Nagasaki of Yamanashi leading the discussions.





The MoUs focus on industrial cooperation, tourism, and vocational education. This collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both regions to foster mutual growth and development.





CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized the robust economic relationship between India and Japan, noting that over 1,400 Japanese companies operate in India, with several major firms based in Uttar Pradesh. The bilateral trade between India and Japan reached approximately ₹22.854 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24.





The historical connection between India and Japan was highlighted, referencing the spiritual legacy dating back to 752 AD when Indian monk Bodhisena consecrated a Buddha statue in Japan. This cultural bond continues to influence modern relations.





In a notable gesture, CM Adityanath delivered part of his opening remarks in Japanese, which impressed the visiting delegation. He described Uttar Pradesh as a state of "unlimited potential," expressing eagerness for collaboration with Japanese enterprises to enhance skill development and economic opportunities for the youth.





The MoUs are expected to pave the way for further cooperation in various sectors, including renewable energy and technology exchange, thereby strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Japan. Governor Nagasaki expressed his hope that this collaboration would lead to significant advancements in labor skill development and other areas.





This initiative underscores the commitment of both regions to deepen their ties, fostering an environment conducive to economic growth and cultural exchange.





ANI







