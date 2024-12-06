



The Supreme Court of India is currently reviewing the bail plea of Christian Michel, a British arms consultant implicated in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam. The court has sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding this matter.





Christian Michel is accused of being a middleman in a corruption scandal involving the purchase of 12 AgustaWestland AW101 helicopters by the Indian government, which was valued at approximately ₹3,600 crore. Allegations suggest that bribes were paid to secure this deal, leading to significant financial losses for the Indian exchequer, estimated at around €398.21 million (approximately ₹2,666 crore).





Michel was extradited from Dubai in December 2018 and has been in custody since. His previous bail applications have been consistently denied by various courts, including the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had previously rejected his plea on grounds that he could not be charged with offences beyond those specified in his extradition decree.





The latest hearing on Michel's bail plea took place after he had previously approached the Supreme Court following rejections from lower courts. His legal team argued that he has already served significant time in custody and highlighted that other accused individuals have been granted bail under similar circumstances . However, the CBI opposed his bail request, citing ongoing investigations and concerns about potential witness tampering.





The Supreme Court's inquiry into this case reflects its ongoing scrutiny of high-profile corruption cases in India, particularly those involving significant financial implications and international dimensions. The court has scheduled further hearings to assess the CBI's response and determine Michel's eligibility for bail.







